Post Malone & Doja Cat’s “I Like You” Spends 3rd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song; Doja Cat’s “Vegas” Now #2

Doja Cat remains an absolute force at the pop radio format.
As her Post Malone collaboration “I Like You” spends a second week at #1 on the Mediabase pop chart, Doja Cat’s solo single “Vegas” rises one spot to #2. Indeed, Doja Cat boasts the two biggest songs at pop radio.
“I Like You” received ~17,605 spins during the October 2-8 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 2.
“Vegas” meanwhile garnered ~16,292 spins (+681).
Nicky Youre & dazy’s “Sunroof” falls one spot to #3, as Harry Styles’ “As It Was” holds at #4. Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” concurrently stays at #5.
Comments
One Ping
