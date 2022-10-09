in Music News

Post Malone & Doja Cat’s “I Like You” Spends 3rd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song; Doja Cat’s “Vegas” Now #2

Doja Cat has the top two songs at pop radio.

Doja Cat - I Like You video screenshot | Republic

Doja Cat remains an absolute force at the pop radio format.

As her Post Malone collaboration “I Like You” spends a second week at #1 on the Mediabase pop chart, Doja Cat’s solo single “Vegas” rises one spot to #2. Indeed, Doja Cat boasts the two biggest songs at pop radio.

“I Like You” received ~17,605 spins during the October 2-8 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 2.

“Vegas” meanwhile garnered ~16,292 spins (+681).

Nicky Youre & dazy’s “Sunroof” falls one spot to #3, as Harry Styles’ “As It Was” holds at #4. Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” concurrently stays at #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

