Mila Kunis, Clea DuVall Appear On James Corden’s “Late Late Show” (Special Look)

In support of “Luckiest Girl Alive,” actress Mila Kunis appears on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

Kunis appears as an interview guest on Tuesday’s “Late Late Show” episode, joining Corden and fellow visitor Clea DuVall for the nightly discussion.

Tuesday’s episode additionally features a performance by the national touring company of “Oklahoma.”

Filmed in advance, Tuesday’s edition of “The Late Late Show” was to take the air at 12:35AM on the east coast — and start at the same time in the west.

As the episode was airing, CBS shared photos from the taping.