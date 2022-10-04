Paramore’s “This Is Why” Earns Most Added Honor At Alternative Radio

“This Is Why,” the title track from Paramore’s eagerly anticipated next album, unsurprisingly attracted ample opening week attention at alternative radio.

Picked up by 46 Mediabase-monitored alternative stations, “This Is Why” ranks as the format’s most added song.

Due in February 2023, the “This Is Why” album marks Paramore’s long-awaited follow-up to 2017’s “After Laughter.”

With 18 adds each, Yungblud’s “Tissues” and BoyWithUke’s “Sick Of U (featuring Oliver Tree)” share second place on the Mediabase alternative add board.

Smashing Pumpkins’ “Beguiled,” Turnstile’s “Holiday,” and Weezer’s “Records” tie for fourth; each won support from 8 new Mediabase-monitored stations this week.