Paramore's "This Is Why" Earns Most Added Honor At Alternative Radio

Paramore’s return single tops this week’s alt add board.

Paramore - This Is Why

“This Is Why,” the title track from Paramore’s eagerly anticipated next album, unsurprisingly attracted ample opening week attention at alternative radio.

Picked up by 46 Mediabase-monitored alternative stations, “This Is Why” ranks as the format’s most added song.

Due in February 2023, the “This Is Why” album marks Paramore’s long-awaited follow-up to 2017’s “After Laughter.”

With 18 adds each, Yungblud’s “Tissues” and BoyWithUke’s “Sick Of U (featuring Oliver Tree)” share second place on the Mediabase alternative add board.

Smashing Pumpkins’ “Beguiled,” Turnstile’s “Holiday,” and Weezer’s “Records” tie for fourth; each won support from 8 new Mediabase-monitored stations this week.

