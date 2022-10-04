Tate McRae’s “Uh Oh” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Tate McRae’s single received a warm welcome at pop radio, officially earning the format’s most added distinction.
Entitled “uh oh,” the song won support from 58 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week.
Picked up by 30 stations, Omar Apollo’s “Evergreen” takes second place on the Mediabase pop add board. Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” grabs third with 26 pickups, while an add count of 25 slots Sia’s “Unstoppable” in fourth.
Credited with 21 adds each, Lil Nas X’s “STAR WALKIN'” and The Weeknd’s “Die For You” tie for fifth.
This week’s other notable pop radio options: David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” (18 adds, 7th-most), Armani White’s “Billie Eilish” (16 adds, 8th-most), Lewis Capaldi’s “Forget Me” (15 adds, 9th-most, tie), and Stephen Sanchez’s “Until I Found You” (15 adds, 9th-most, tie).
Comments
Loading…