in TV News

Charlie Puth Scheduled For Interview, Performance On October 11 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The musician will take the stage on “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1173 -- Pictured: (l-r) Musician Charlie Puth during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on December 10, 2019 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

To support the release of his new album “Charlie,” musician Charlie Puth make an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Puth is set for an interview and performance on the October 11 edition of “Fallon,” which will air four days after he releases his album. The episode will also feature chats with Pierce Brosnan and Kate del Castillo.

Other upcoming “Fallon” musical guests include Modern English (October 4), Quavo & Takeoff (October 6), Killer Mike (October 7), and Remi Wolf (October 10). Complete listings follow:

Tuesday, October 4: Guests include Ralph Macchio, Jennifer Beals, Lea Thompson, a special appearance by Debbie Gibson and musical guest Modern English. Show #1723

Wednesday, October 5: Guests include Reese Witherspoon, Kevin Nealon and comedian Sabrina Wu. Show #1724

Thursday, October 6: Guests include Jack Harlow (co-host), Dwyane Wade and musical guest Quavo & Takeoff. Show #1725

Friday, October 7: Guests include Mike Myers, Sutton Foster, Killer Mike and musical guest Killer Mike. Show #1726

Monday, October 10: Guests include Rachel Maddow, Noah Centineo, Fabien Frankel and musical guest Remi Wolf. Show #1727

Tuesday, October 11: Guests include Pierce Brosnan, Charlie Puth, Kate del Castillo and musical guest Charlie Puth. Show #1728

charlie puthjimmy fallonnbcthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

  1. I already earn an extra $43K or larger each month via method of means of operational at domestic on quite straightforward and straightforward on-line jobs. I honestly attained $35K in home profits closing month, that’s usually currently now (ass-50) not inheritable. be a part of this pursuit correct away to start out growing your online financial gain via way of means of being conversant in the system that may be provided.

    Website——————————>>> https://dollarcareers20.netlify.app/

    Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Naomi Watts, Justin Thomas, Jacob Batalon, Sam Hunt Appear On Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (1st Look)

Tate McRae’s “Uh Oh” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song