Charlie Puth Scheduled For Interview, Performance On October 11 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

To support the release of his new album “Charlie,” musician Charlie Puth make an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Puth is set for an interview and performance on the October 11 edition of “Fallon,” which will air four days after he releases his album. The episode will also feature chats with Pierce Brosnan and Kate del Castillo.
Other upcoming “Fallon” musical guests include Modern English (October 4), Quavo & Takeoff (October 6), Killer Mike (October 7), and Remi Wolf (October 10). Complete listings follow:
Tuesday, October 4: Guests include Ralph Macchio, Jennifer Beals, Lea Thompson, a special appearance by Debbie Gibson and musical guest Modern English. Show #1723
Wednesday, October 5: Guests include Reese Witherspoon, Kevin Nealon and comedian Sabrina Wu. Show #1724
Thursday, October 6: Guests include Jack Harlow (co-host), Dwyane Wade and musical guest Quavo & Takeoff. Show #1725
Friday, October 7: Guests include Mike Myers, Sutton Foster, Killer Mike and musical guest Killer Mike. Show #1726
Monday, October 10: Guests include Rachel Maddow, Noah Centineo, Fabien Frankel and musical guest Remi Wolf. Show #1727
Tuesday, October 11: Guests include Pierce Brosnan, Charlie Puth, Kate del Castillo and musical guest Charlie Puth. Show #1728
