Naomi Watts, Justin Thomas, Jacob Batalon, Sam Hunt Appear On Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (1st Look)

Four guests appear on Monday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Naomi Watts appears as the episode’s lead interview guest. Watts’ visit follows the recent release of “Goodnight Mommy” and precedes the upcoming launch of “The Watcher.”

Justin Thomas and Jacob Batalon also appear for interviews on the episode.

Later, Sam Hunt takes the stage to deliver a musical performance.

Filmed earlier in the day, Monday’s edition of “The Tonight Show” was to hit the air at 11:35PM ET/PT Monday night. Photos from the taping follow: