Naomi Watts, Justin Thomas, Jacob Batalon, Sam Hunt Appear On Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (1st Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1722 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Naomi Watts during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, October 3, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Four guests appear on Monday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Naomi Watts appears as the episode’s lead interview guest. Watts’ visit follows the recent release of “Goodnight Mommy” and precedes the upcoming launch of “The Watcher.”
Justin Thomas and Jacob Batalon also appear for interviews on the episode.
Later, Sam Hunt takes the stage to deliver a musical performance.
Filmed earlier in the day, Monday’s edition of “The Tonight Show” was to hit the air at 11:35PM ET/PT Monday night. Photos from the taping follow:
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1722 — Pictured: Musical guest Sam Hunt performs on Monday, October 3, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1722 — Pictured: (l-r) Professional golfer Justin Thomas during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, October 3, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1722 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Jacob Batalon during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, October 3, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1722 — Pictured: (l-r) Professional golfer Justin Thomas and host Jimmy Fallon during their interview on Monday, October 3, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1722 — Pictured: Musical guest Sam Hunt performs on Monday, October 3, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1722 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Jacob Batalon during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, October 3, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1722 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Naomi Watts during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, October 3, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1722 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Naomi Watts during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, October 3, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1722 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Naomi Watts during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, October 3, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1722 — Pictured: Musical guest Sam Hunt performs on Monday, October 3, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Jacob Batalon jimmy fallon Justin thomas naomi watts nbc sam hunt the tonight show
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
One Ping
Pingback:Naomi Watts, Justin Thomas, Jacob Batalon, Sam Hunt Appear On Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (1st Look) – KDRM Radio
Loading…