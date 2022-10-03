Dermot Kennedy Performs On “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (Early Look)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Dermot Kennedy during Monday’s October 3, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Amid growing anticipation for his upcoming album “Sonder,” singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy takes the stage on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”
Kennedy brings music to the concluding segment of Monday’s “Late Show” episode.
Prior to welcoming Kennedy to the stage, Monday’s “Colbert” features interviews with Nancy Pelosi and Armando Iannucci.
Filmed in advance, the episode was to begin airing at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. The Dermot Kennedy performance should start at around 12:25AM.
Ahead of the broadcast, CBS shared a collection of photos from Monday’s taping.
