Lil Nas X’s “STAR WALKIN'” Repeats As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

“STAR WALKIN'” tops a second consecutive Hot AC add board.

Lil Nas X - Star Walkin video screenshot | Columbia

Lil Nas X’s “STAR WALKIN'” continues to build support at hot adult contemporary radio, celebrating a second week as the format’s most added song.

The League Of Legends Worlds anthem scored playlist adds from another 16 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week.

Picked up by 14 stations, David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” ranks as second-most added.

Lewis Capaldi’s “Forget Me” takes third on the Mediabase Hot AC add board with 13 new pickups, while Harry Styles’ “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” and Post Malone & Doja Cat’s “I Like You” tie for fourth with 12 adds.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” (11 adds, 6th-most), Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” (10 adds, 7th-most), Kelsea Ballerini’s “heartfirst” (9 adds, 8th-most), Lukas Graham’s “Wish You Were Here (featuring Khalid)” (6 adds, 9th-most), Rosa Linn’s “SNAP” (5 adds, 10th-most, tie), Jax’s “Victoria’s Secret” (5 adds, 10th-most, tie), Ingrid Andress’ “Seeing Someone Else” (5 adds, 10th-most, tie), and Alec Benjamin’s “Devil Doesn’t Bargain” (5 adds, 10th-most, tie).

