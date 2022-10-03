in Music News

Billboard: Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” Claims #1 On Hot 100, Sam Smith & Kim Petras Rule Global Charts

“Bad Habit” is the #1 song in America.

Bad Habit - video screenshot | RCA

The colossal breakthrough that is Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100.

The song, which has been steadily posting stellar streaming, sales, and radio numbers, rises one place from last week’s mark to dethrone Harry Styles’ “As It Was.”

“As It Was” falls to #2 this week, with Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” debuting at #3.

Post Malone & Doja Cat’s “I Like You” (#4, -1) and Nicky Youre & dazy’s “Sunroof” (#5, -1) complete the Top 5 on this week’s Hot 100.

— As it takes #3 in the United States-centric Hot 100, “Unholy” earns #1 on the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excluding US charts.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

