Billboard: Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” Claims #1 On Hot 100, Sam Smith & Kim Petras Rule Global Charts

The colossal breakthrough that is Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100.

The song, which has been steadily posting stellar streaming, sales, and radio numbers, rises one place from last week’s mark to dethrone Harry Styles’ “As It Was.”

“As It Was” falls to #2 this week, with Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” debuting at #3.

Post Malone & Doja Cat’s “I Like You” (#4, -1) and Nicky Youre & dazy’s “Sunroof” (#5, -1) complete the Top 5 on this week’s Hot 100.

— As it takes #3 in the United States-centric Hot 100, “Unholy” earns #1 on the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excluding US charts.