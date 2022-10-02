in Music News

Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy,” Armani White’s “Billie Eilish,” JVKE’s “Golden Hour” Make Top 40 At Pop Radio

Three songs debut on this week’s chart.

Unholy Cover - Capitol

Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ sales and streaming sensation “Unholy” blasts onto this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart. Armani White’s “Billie Eilish” and JVKE’s “golden hour” also fly into this week’s Top 40.

Below last week’s chart at #62, “Unholy” makes this week’s listing at #31. The collaboration received 1,774 spins during the September 25-October 1 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by a whopping 1,644.

Up six places, “Billie Eilish” makes its Top 40 debut at #36. The Armani White single garnered 1,366 spins (+503).

Credited with 1,281 spins (+527), “golden hour” rises six places to enter the Top 40 at #37.

Armani whitebillie eilishgolden hourjvkekim petrassam smithunholy

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good,” Lil Nas X’s “STAR WALKIN'” Make Top 20 At Pop Radio, Lewis Capaldi’s “Forget Me” Top 30