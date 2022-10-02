Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy,” Armani White’s “Billie Eilish,” JVKE’s “Golden Hour” Make Top 40 At Pop Radio

Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ sales and streaming sensation “Unholy” blasts onto this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart. Armani White’s “Billie Eilish” and JVKE’s “golden hour” also fly into this week’s Top 40.

Below last week’s chart at #62, “Unholy” makes this week’s listing at #31. The collaboration received 1,774 spins during the September 25-October 1 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by a whopping 1,644.

Up six places, “Billie Eilish” makes its Top 40 debut at #36. The Armani White single garnered 1,366 spins (+503).

Credited with 1,281 spins (+527), “golden hour” rises six places to enter the Top 40 at #37.