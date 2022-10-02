in Music News

Drake & 21 Savage’s “Jimmy Cooks” Rises To #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

“Jimmy Cooks” completes its run to #1.

Drake - Honestly, Nevermind YouTube audio cover | Repulbic

After improving to #2 on last week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart, Drake’s “Jimmy Cooks (featuring 21 Savage)” earns #1 this week.

The “Honestly, Nevermind” single received ~5,692 spins during the September 25-October 1 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 579.

Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl,” last week’s leader, drops to #2 this week.

Post Malone & Doja Cat’s “I Like You” rises one place to #3, and DJ Khaled’s “STAYING ALIVE (featuring Drake & Lil Baby)” improves one tick to #4. Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” concurrently soars four places to #5.

21 savagebad habitdj khaleddoja catDrakejimmy cookslil babynicki minajpost maloneSteve lacy

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

  1. I already earn an additional $43K or greater every month via way of means of operating at domestic on quite simple and easy on-line jobs. I honestly earned $35K in home profits closing month, that is often (ad-72) now no longer inheritable. Join this pastime proper away to start growing your on-line income via way of means of being acquainted with the system that can be provided.

    Website—————>>> https://dollarcareers20.netlify.app/

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Cole Swindell’s “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” Officially Earns #1 On Mediabase Country Radio Chart

Charlie Puth & Jung Kook’s “Left and Right” Officially Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio