Drake & 21 Savage’s “Jimmy Cooks” Rises To #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

After improving to #2 on last week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart, Drake’s “Jimmy Cooks (featuring 21 Savage)” earns #1 this week.
The “Honestly, Nevermind” single received ~5,692 spins during the September 25-October 1 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 579.
Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl,” last week’s leader, drops to #2 this week.
Post Malone & Doja Cat’s “I Like You” rises one place to #3, and DJ Khaled’s “STAYING ALIVE (featuring Drake & Lil Baby)” improves one tick to #4. Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” concurrently soars four places to #5.
Comments
