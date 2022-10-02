in Music News

Cole Swindell’s “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” Officially Earns #1 On Mediabase Country Radio Chart

The Cole Swindell song secures its place atop the Mediabase chart.

Cole Swindell - She Had Me At Heads Carolina screenshot | Warner Nashville

Although it has spent the past three weeks atop Billboard Country Airplay, Cole Swindell’s smash “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” has remained in the #2 position on Mediabase’s country radio singles chart.

That changes this week, as the single finally makes the climb to #1.

In addition to ruling for chart points, “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the September 25-October 1 tracking period.

Morgan Wallen’s “You Proof” rises one spot to #2, as Luke Combs’ “The Kind Of Love We Make” drops two spots to #3. Tyler Hubbard’s “5 Foot 9” stays at #4, and Carrie Underwood’s “Ghost Story” rises two places to #5.

