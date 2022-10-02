David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good,” Lil Nas X’s “STAR WALKIN'” Make Top 20 At Pop Radio, Lewis Capaldi’s “Forget Me” Top 30

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s multi-platform hit “I’m Good (Blue)” makes another gain on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

The song officially enters the Top 20 on this week’s listing. In just its second week of charting, Lil Nas X’s “STAR WALKIN'” also goes Top 20.

Lewis Capaldi’s “Forget Me” concurrently moves into the Top 30.

Played 5,123 times during the September 25-October 1 tracking period (+1,997), “I’m Good” rises seven spots to #19.

Up ten places**, “STAR WALKIN'” earns #20 on this week’s chart. The Lil Nas X single received 5,038 spins during the tracking period (+3,201).

A three-place rise concurrently brings “Forget Me” to #30. The Lewis Capaldi song posted a tracking period play count of 2,093 (+780).

**Editor’s Note: “STAR WALKIN'” appeared at #30 when last week’s Mediabase chart went final, but the service later revised its data to list the Lil Nas X single at #29.