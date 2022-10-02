in Music News

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good,” Lil Nas X’s “STAR WALKIN'” Make Top 20 At Pop Radio, Lewis Capaldi’s “Forget Me” Top 30

“I’m Good,” “STAR WALKIN’,” and “Forget Me” rise at pop radio.

Bebe Rexha in I'm Good | Video screenshot | Warner Music

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s multi-platform hit “I’m Good (Blue)” makes another gain on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

The song officially enters the Top 20 on this week’s listing. In just its second week of charting, Lil Nas X’s “STAR WALKIN'” also goes Top 20.

Lewis Capaldi’s “Forget Me” concurrently moves into the Top 30.

Played 5,123 times during the September 25-October 1 tracking period (+1,997), “I’m Good” rises seven spots to #19.

Up ten places**, “STAR WALKIN'” earns #20 on this week’s chart. The Lil Nas X single received 5,038 spins during the tracking period (+3,201).

A three-place rise concurrently brings “Forget Me” to #30. The Lewis Capaldi song posted a tracking period play count of 2,093 (+780).

**Editor’s Note: “STAR WALKIN'” appeared at #30 when last week’s Mediabase chart went final, but the service later revised its data to list the Lil Nas X single at #29.

bebe rexhadavid guettaforget meI'm goodI'm good (blue)lewis capaldilil nas xstar walkin'

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Lizzo’s “2 Be Loved” Enters Top 15 At Pop Radio

Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy,” Armani White’s “Billie Eilish,” JVKE’s “Golden Hour” Make Top 40 At Pop Radio