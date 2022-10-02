The Killers’ “Boy” Enjoys 5th Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song

The Killers’ “boy” spends yet another week atop the Mediabase alternative radio chart.
Played ~2,209 times during the September 25-October 1 tracking period, the smash hit enjoys a fifth consecutive week in the pinnacle position. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by 237 but keeps “boy” in the top spot.
Up two places, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Tippa My Tongue” claims #2.
Death Cab For Cutie’s “Here To Forever” stays put in the #3 spot, as Imagine Dragons’ “Bones” drops two levels to #4. Dirty Heads’ “Life’s Been Good” spends another week at #5.
