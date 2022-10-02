in Music News

The Killers’ “Boy” Enjoys 5th Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song

“Boy” continues its impressive run at alternative.

The Killers - boy video | Island

The Killers’ “boy” spends yet another week atop the Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Played ~2,209 times during the September 25-October 1 tracking period, the smash hit enjoys a fifth consecutive week in the pinnacle position. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by 237 but keeps “boy” in the top spot.

Up two places, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Tippa My Tongue” claims #2.

Death Cab For Cutie’s “Here To Forever” stays put in the #3 spot, as Imagine Dragons’ “Bones” drops two levels to #4. Dirty Heads’ “Life’s Been Good” spends another week at #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

