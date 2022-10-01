Yet another notable — and stunning — celebrity has joined the Savage X Fenty family.
Saturday, “House Of The Dragon” star Olivia Cooke shared an Instagram post confirming her status as an ambassador for the Rihanna-founded brand. The post, which finds Cooke looking utterly breathtaking in Savage lingerie, features the caption, “Would jump off a cliff for Rihanna so this felt like a better option.”
The Savage X Fenty Instagram account, meanwhile, features a new promotional video of Cooke in a pair of stunning ensembles. One is the curated Dark Xtra Vip Box set.
The Savage feed also features some close-up detail shots of Cooke in the dark set.
The relevant Instagram photos follow.
Comments
One Ping
Pingback:House Of The Dragon’s Olivia Cooke Named Savage X Fenty Ambassador, Wows In New Instagram Lingerie Promos – KDRM Radio
Loading…