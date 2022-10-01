in Music News

BLACKPINK’s “Shut Down” Remains #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart; “Pink Venom” Still #2

BLACKPINK continues to rule the YouTube charts.

For the second consecutive week, BLACKPINK claims the top two spots on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

The group’s “Shut Down” spends a second week in the #1 position, while BLACKPINK’s earlier chart-topper “Pink Venom” spends another week at #2.

The former received 29.2 million views during the September 23-29 tracking period, while the latter amassed 19.4 million.

“Shut Down” and “Pink Venom” also retain the #1 and #2 spots, respectively, on the Global YouTube Songs Chart. Said chart accounts for total activity across all eligible uploads; “Shut Down” received 58.8 million tracking period YouTube streams, and “Pink Venom” net 46.4 million.

BLACKPINK remains the biggest group on YouTube — and claims #4 on this week’s overall Artists Chart.

