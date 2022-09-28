Kelsea Ballerini Delivers Performance On “Late Late Show With James Corden” (First Look)

As her new album “SUBJECT TO CHANGE” remains near the top of the US iTunes sales chart, Kelsea Ballerini celebrates the release with a noteworthy talk show appearance.

The country artist delivers a performance on Tuesday’s edition of “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

The performance follows host James Corden’s chat with Charli D’Amelio and Luke MacFarlane.

Filmed in advance, Tuesday’s “Corden” was to hit the airwaves at 12:35AM on the east coast — and air at the same time in the west. The Kelsea Ballerini performance should start at around 1:25AM, but first-look photos from her musical moment follow.