in Hot On Social

Isa Duffy Continues Instagram Slay, Looks Beautiful In New Bikini Pictures

Model-influencer Isabella Duffy looks characteristically beautiful in the new post.

Isabella Duffy looks beautiful in new bikini shots on Instagram | Via @isaduffyy

With millions of combined Instagram and TikTok followers, the women of the “G1rls in the Wild” social collective have already achieved undeniable prominence.

That success has not, however, prompted complacency. Models like Isabella “Isa” Duffy continue to deliver fantastic content across their channels.

Duffy has been on a particular Instagram hot streak, routinely looking beautiful — and achieving solid engagement levels — with her posts.

The latest continues that trend, and further establishes Duffy as a digital creator to watch. Posted Tuesday evening, the two-picture gallery features Duffy looking amazing in a bikini.

“Tanning on the balcony >,” captions Duffy on the post, which has received an outpouring of favorable comments.

Find the new bikini post as well as other standout Isa Duffy content below.

isa duffy

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Lil Nas X’s “STAR WALKIN'” Erupts As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” Scores Big Love At Radio, Remains Massive On Digital Platforms