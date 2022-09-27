Isa Duffy Continues Instagram Slay, Looks Beautiful In New Bikini Pictures

With millions of combined Instagram and TikTok followers, the women of the “G1rls in the Wild” social collective have already achieved undeniable prominence.

That success has not, however, prompted complacency. Models like Isabella “Isa” Duffy continue to deliver fantastic content across their channels.

Duffy has been on a particular Instagram hot streak, routinely looking beautiful — and achieving solid engagement levels — with her posts.

The latest continues that trend, and further establishes Duffy as a digital creator to watch. Posted Tuesday evening, the two-picture gallery features Duffy looking amazing in a bikini.

“Tanning on the balcony >,” captions Duffy on the post, which has received an outpouring of favorable comments.

Find the new bikini post as well as other standout Isa Duffy content below.