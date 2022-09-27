in Music News

FLETCHER Reaches New Peak On Billboard Artist 100 As “Girl Of My Dreams” Makes Big Chart Splash

FLETCHER earns a new high of #29 on the Artist 100.

FLETCHER by Carlos de la Reina | Press photo courtesy of Capitol Records

Thanks to the impressive opening week performance of her debut full-length album “Girl Of My Dreams,” FLETCHER earns a new high on the Billboard Artist 100.

The artist grabs #29 on this week’s edition of the chart, which ranks the top artists in America based on song and album consumption metrics.

The strong chart mark is, of course, unsurprising given how well “Girl Of My Dreams” fared in the market. The album earns #4 on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart, while notching #15 on the all-encompassing Billboard 200.

Prior to releasing “Girl Of My Dreams” FLETCHER steadily built her fanbase with a series of buzzy singles, acclaimed EPs, and highly praised tours.

