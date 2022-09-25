Harry Styles’ “Late Night Talking” Officially Earns #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

Harry Styles’ former pop radio #1 “Late Night Talking” reaches the summit at another radio format this week.
Up one place, “Late Night Talking” earns the top spot on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary chart.
“Late Night Talking” received ~5,870 spins during the September 18-24 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 254.
Nicky Youre & dazy’s “Sunroof,” the previous #1, slides to #2 this week. Sia’s “Unstoppable” holds at #3, and Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” spends another week in the #4 position.
OneRepublic’s “I Ain’t Worried” concurrently rises two spots to a new high of #5.
Comments
