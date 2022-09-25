in Music News

Harry Styles’ “Late Night Talking” Officially Earns #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

“Late Night Talking” rises to the top of the Hot AC chart.

Harry Styles - Late Night Talking | Video screenshot | Republic

Harry Styles’ former pop radio #1 “Late Night Talking” reaches the summit at another radio format this week.

Up one place, “Late Night Talking” earns the top spot on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary chart.

“Late Night Talking” received ~5,870 spins during the September 18-24 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 254.

Nicky Youre & dazy’s “Sunroof,” the previous #1, slides to #2 this week. Sia’s “Unstoppable” holds at #3, and Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” spends another week in the #4 position.

OneRepublic’s “I Ain’t Worried” concurrently rises two spots to a new high of #5.

dazyharry styleslate night talkinglizzoNicky youreone republicsia

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

  1. I already make an additional $43K now or more every month from home by performing genuinely simple and honest work online. My actual domestic profits last month were $35K, which is often not inheritable. Join this pastime right away (mad-34) to start increasing your online revenues by learning how to use the device that may be provided.

    Website—————>>> https://smartpay21.pages.dev

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

BLACKPINK’s “Shut Down” Earns #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart; “Pink Venom” #2

Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” Officially Secures #1 At Rhythmic Radio