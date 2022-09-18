Nicky Youre & Dazy’s “Sunroof” Earns 4th Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart, Spends 5th Week Atop Hot AC Chart

Nicky Youre & dazy’s “Sunroof” returns to #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart, while keeping its reign alive at the hot adult contemporary format.

Up one place from last week, the hit single is celebrating a fourth non-consecutive week atop the pop chart. “Sunroof” meanwhile notches a fifth consecutive frame as Hot AC’s #1 song.

— “Sunroof” received ~17,463 spins during the September 11-17 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 14.

Up three places, Post Malone & Doja Cat’s “I Like You (A Happier Song)” moves into the runner-up position at pop. Harry Styles’ “As It Was” holds at #3, as the artist’s “Late Night Talking” drops from #1 to #4. Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” slides a place to #5.

— “Sunroof” meanwhile posted a tracking period play count of ~6,179 at the Hot AC format (-267).

“Late Night Talking” rises one spot to #2, and Sia’s “Unstoppable” ascends a place to #3. “About Damn Time” drops two rungs to #4, and “As It Was” stays at #5.