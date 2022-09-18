Elton John & Britney Spears’ “Hold Me Closer” Makes Top 15 At Pop Radio; Nicki Minaj Top 20, Weeknd Top 30

This week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart is light on major moves, with no new additions to the Top 5, only one new addition to the Top 10, and sole first-timers in each of the Top 15, Top 20, and Top 30 regions.

— Played 6,438 times during the September 11-17 tracking period (+1,282), Elton John & Britney Spears’ “Hold Me Closer” officially enters the Top 15. The song rises five places to a new high of #14.

— Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” represents the new Top 20 joiner. Up three places, the song rises to #19 with 4,528 spins (+580).

— A spin count of 1,999 concurrently brings The Weeknd’s “Die For You” into the Top 30. The song ascends one spot to #30 on the chart.