Halsey’s “So Good” Officially Enters Top 10 On Pop Radio Chart

After a lengthy stint inside the Top 15, Halsey’s “So Good” reaches a new milestone on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart. The song officially secures a Top 10 position.

Up one place from last week’s position, “So Good” secures #10 on the latest chart.

“So Good” received ~8,835 spins during the September 11-17 tracking period. The count reflects a week-over-week gain of 366.

The pop chart has been light on massive shakeups at the top in recent weeks, and this week’s chart continues that pattern. There are no new additions to the Top 5, and “So Good” is the only new addition to the Top 10.

There is a changing of the guard at #1, although it is not a new song taking over. Rather, Nicky Youre & dazy’s “Sunroof” returns to the pinnacle position it held a few weeks ago.