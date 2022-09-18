in Music News

Halsey’s “So Good” Officially Enters Top 10 On Pop Radio Chart

“So Good” joins the Top 10 on this week’s listing.

Halsey - So Good video screenshot | Capitol

After a lengthy stint inside the Top 15, Halsey’s “So Good” reaches a new milestone on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart. The song officially secures a Top 10 position.

Up one place from last week’s position, “So Good” secures #10 on the latest chart.

“So Good” received ~8,835 spins during the September 11-17 tracking period. The count reflects a week-over-week gain of 366.

The pop chart has been light on massive shakeups at the top in recent weeks, and this week’s chart continues that pattern. There are no new additions to the Top 5, and “So Good” is the only new addition to the Top 10.

There is a changing of the guard at #1, although it is not a new song taking over. Rather, Nicky Youre & dazy’s “Sunroof” returns to the pinnacle position it held a few weeks ago.

halseyso good

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

  1. By doing really simple and honest job online, I am already making an extra $43K good or more every month from home. I really made $35K in domestic income (amr-12) last month, which is not inheritable. Join up on this activity right now to begin increasing your online income by learning how to use the tools that are offered.

    website———>>> https://smartpay21.pages.dev

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Lil Baby’s “In A Minute” Reaches #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

Nicky Youre & Dazy’s “Sunroof” Earns 4th Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart, Spends 5th Week Atop Hot AC Chart