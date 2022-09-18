Luke Combs’ “The Kind Of Love We Make” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

With Cole Swindell’s “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” ascending to #1 on last week’s Billboard Country Airplay chart, the assumption was that it would subsequently rise to the top of this week’s Mediabase country radio singles listing.

That did not happen.

Instead, the song spends yet another week in the runner-up spot on Mediabase. Luke Combs’ “The Kind Of Love We Make,” meanwhile, jumps from #3 to #1.

Indeed, the hit “Growin’ Up” single moves to the top of the Mediabase listing. In addition to ruling for chart points, the Combs tune ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the September 11-17 tracking period.

As noted, “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” holds at #2. The song actually posted an airplay gain this week, which means its prospect of reaching #1 on Mediabase — and becoming an undisputed dual-chart #1 — is still alive.

Morgan Wallen’s “You Proof” rises one spot to #3, as Mitchell Tenpenny’s “Truth About You” falls from #1 to #4. Ingrid Andress’ “Wishful Drinking (featuring Sam Hunt)” ticks up one spot to #5.