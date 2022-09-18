Dillion Francis, ILLENIUM & EVAN GIIA’s “Don’t Let Me Let Go” Officially Earns #1 At US Dance Radio

Dillion Francis & ILLENIUM’s “Don’t Let Me Let Go (featuring EVAN GIIA)” makes a big jump on this week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart.

After earning #4 on last week’s listing, the collaboration ascends to #1 on this week’s chart.

“Don’t Let Me Let Go” received ~481 spins during the September 11-17 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by a substantial 73 plays.

Alok, Ella Eyre & Kenny Dope’s “Deep Down (featuring Never Dull)” holds at #2, as Tiesto & Charli XCX’s “Hot In It” spends another week at #3. Armin Van Buuren’s “One More Time (featuring Maia Knight)” climbs two places to #4. Loud Luxury’s “These Nights (featuring KIDDO)” holds at the #5 position.

Steve Aoki & HRVY’s “Save Me,” last week’s leader, drops to #6 on this week’s chart.