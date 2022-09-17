BLACKPINK’s “Pink Venom” Enjoys 4th Week At #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos, Songs Charts

For the fourth consecutive week, BLACKPINK’s “Pink Venom” ranks as the biggest music video — and biggest overall song — on YouTube.

Credited with 29.1 million views during the September 9-15 tracking period, “Pink Venom” retains its place atop the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart. Though down from last week’s mark, the count exceeds that of the week’s #2 video by nearly 9 million.

With views from all eligible uploads included, “Pink Venom” generated 59.7 million total YouTube streams during the tracking period. Better than any other song by more than over 22 million, the count keeps “Pink Venom” at #1 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart.

“Pink Venom” will, however, face a threat this coming week in the form of another BLACKPINK song. “Shut Down,” the release-day title track from the group’s new “Born Pink” album, is currently #1 on the Trending Chart and receiving a healthy amount of early streams.