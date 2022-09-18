Lil Baby’s “In A Minute” Reaches #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

A former urban radio #1, Lil Baby’s “In A Minute” reaches the pinnacle of this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.
Up one place from last week’s position, “In A Minute” earns #1 on the strength of its ~5,408 tracking period spins. The count tops last week’s mark by 345.
Post Malone & Doja Cat’s “I Like You (A Happier Song),” the recipient of ~4,927 spins during the September 11-17 tracking period (+19), rises one spot to #2.
Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” ascends two spots to #3, and Drake’s “Jimmy Cooks (featuring 21 Savage)” jumps three places to #4.
Cardi B’s “Hot Ish (featuring Kanye West & Lil Durk)” concurrently falls from #1 to #5.
