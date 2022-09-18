in Music News

AJR’s “World’s Smallest Violin” Enters Top 40 At Pop Radio; Lewis Capaldi, Post Malone, JVKE Songs Top 50

“World’s Smallest Violin” debuts on one of the quietest pop charts in recent memory.

AJR - World's Smallest Violin | SME/BMG

One of the least eventful Mediabase pop radio charts in recent memory features only one new entry.

AJR’s “World’s Smallest Violin,” that new entry, makes its Top 40 debut at #40. It was below last week’s listing at #42.

The AJR single received 731 spins during the September 11-17 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 237.

— As “World’s Smallest Violin” enters the Top 40, three songs make moves just below the chart. Lewis Capaldi’s “Forget Me,” Post Malone’s “Wrapped Around Your Finger,” and JVKE’s “golden hour” all earn Top 50 positions.

Played 570 times during the tracking period, “Forget Me” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #44 song. It was last week’s #57 track.

Up eight places, “Wrapped Around Your Finger” earns #46. It posted a tracking period play count of 428 (+203).

Credited with 361 spins (+265), “golden hour” soars nineteen spots to #48.

