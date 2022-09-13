in Music News

BLACKPINK, Spotify To Celebrate “Born Pink” Release With Weekend Pop-Up In Los Angeles

“Born Pink: The Pop-Up Experience” will be open from 9/16-18.

Born Pink Pop-Up Experience (Press Photo)

BLACKPINK’s eagerly anticipated new album “Born Pink” arrives this Friday, and the group will team with Spotify for a special celebration.

News broke that “Born Pink: The Pop-Up Experience” will open in Los Angeles from September 16 to 18.

“At this fan-focused event, attendees will have the opportunity to be fully immersed in a unique experience featuring an array of curated photo moments, the opportunity to purchase exclusive BLACKPINK merch directly in-store, and receive a Spotify x BLACKPINK exclusive giveaway which you can only receive in-store for this weekend only,” says the official announcement.

The press release notes that the four BLACKPINK members personally curated every facet of the experience.

The specific address will be released at 9PM PT on September 15 — just as the album is making its digital debut. The pop-up will then be open during the following windows:

Friday 9/16 12:30PM-8PM PT
Saturday 9/17 10AM-8PM PT
Sunday 9/18 10AM-6PM PT

blackpinkborn pink

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

“Euphoria” Star Zendaya, “Squid Game” Star Hoyeon Pose For Pictures Together At 2022 Emmy Awards