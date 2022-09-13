BLACKPINK, Spotify To Celebrate “Born Pink” Release With Weekend Pop-Up In Los Angeles

BLACKPINK’s eagerly anticipated new album “Born Pink” arrives this Friday, and the group will team with Spotify for a special celebration.

News broke that “Born Pink: The Pop-Up Experience” will open in Los Angeles from September 16 to 18.

“At this fan-focused event, attendees will have the opportunity to be fully immersed in a unique experience featuring an array of curated photo moments, the opportunity to purchase exclusive BLACKPINK merch directly in-store, and receive a Spotify x BLACKPINK exclusive giveaway which you can only receive in-store for this weekend only,” says the official announcement.

The press release notes that the four BLACKPINK members personally curated every facet of the experience.

The specific address will be released at 9PM PT on September 15 — just as the album is making its digital debut. The pop-up will then be open during the following windows:

Friday 9/16 12:30PM-8PM PT

Saturday 9/17 10AM-8PM PT

Sunday 9/18 10AM-6PM PT