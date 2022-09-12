Alexandra Daddario Looks Stunning On Red Carpet Ahead Of 2022 Emmy Awards (Early Look)

Like several of her fellow cast members, Alexandra Daddario received an Emmy nomination for her work in the critically acclaimed “The White Lotus.”

She is in attendance for Monday’s show, and she recently made her presence felt on the ceremony’s official red (technically yellow) carpet.

Widely regarded as one of the most beautiful celebrities, Daddario looked characteristically breathtaking on the arrival circuit.

The ceremony will commence at 8PM ET. NBC is handling broadcasting duties, with network star Kenan Thompson appearing as host. Photos from Daddario’s red carpet walk follow.