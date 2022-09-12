“Squid Game” Stars Jung Hoyeon, Lee Jung-Jae Arrive At 2022 Emmy Awards Ceremony (Special Look)

As two of the key cast members of the biggest Netflix hit of all time, “Squid Game” principals Jung HoYeon (who goes professionally by Hoyeon) and Lee Jung-Jae have reached the pinnacle of global superstardom over the past year.

Monday, they get to celebrate their success — and the success of their hit show “Squid Game” — at the Emmy Awards.

Both are up for individual prizes; the show itself is also up for several, including Outstanding Drama Series.

Prior to Monday’s telecast, which will air on NBC with Kenan Thompson as host, the “Squid Game” stars walked the show’s official red carpet. Photos from their arrival follow.