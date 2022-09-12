in TV News

“Squid Game” Stars Jung Hoyeon, Lee Jung-Jae Arrive At 2022 Emmy Awards Ceremony (Special Look)

The “Squid Game” stars are ready for the Emmys.

PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS -- Pictured: Hoyeon arrives to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. -- (Photo by Evans Vestal Ward/NBC)

As two of the key cast members of the biggest Netflix hit of all time, “Squid Game” principals Jung HoYeon (who goes professionally by Hoyeon) and Lee Jung-Jae have reached the pinnacle of global superstardom over the past year.

Monday, they get to celebrate their success — and the success of their hit show “Squid Game” — at the Emmy Awards.

Both are up for individual prizes; the show itself is also up for several, including Outstanding Drama Series.

Prior to Monday’s telecast, which will air on NBC with Kenan Thompson as host, the “Squid Game” stars walked the show’s official red carpet. Photos from their arrival follow.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

