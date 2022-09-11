Harry Styles’ “Late Night Talking” Spends 2nd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

Harry Styles’ “Late Night Talking” keeps the throne on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Credited with ~17,576 spins during the September 4-10 tracking period, “Late Night Talking” celebrates a second week at #1. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by 581 but keeps the Harry Styles single atop the chart.

Nicky Youre & dazy’s “Sunroof” (#2) and Styles’ previous release “As It Was” (#3) also hold steady this week, meaning Columbia Records once again holds the Top 3 spots on the pop chart. The Columbia promotions team is celebrating a third consecutive week of such dominance; it has achieved the feat a total of 9 times over the past two years.

The chart stability extends to the next two slots, as Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” keeps at #4 and Post Malone & Doja Cat’s “I Like You (A Happier Song)” spends another week at #5.