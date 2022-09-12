in Music News

Songs By Macklemore & Windser, Louis Tomlinson, David Guetta & Bebe Rexha Officially Make Top 40 At Pop Radio

The pop radio chart welcomes three new songs this week.

Macklemore’s “MANIC (featuring Windser),” Louis Tomlinson’s “Bigger Than Me,” and David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” officially debut on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Below last week’s chart at #42, “MANIAC” makes this week’s Top 40 at #36. The song received 772 spins during the September 4-10 tracking period, topping last week’s sum by 351.

Played 626 times (+432), “Bigger Than Me” rises seventeen spots to make its Top 40 debut at #39.

Up thirty places from last week’s position, “I’m Good” hits the chart at #40. The song received 593 tracking period plays (+504).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

