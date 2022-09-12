Songs By Macklemore & Windser, Louis Tomlinson, David Guetta & Bebe Rexha Officially Make Top 40 At Pop Radio

Macklemore’s “MANIC (featuring Windser),” Louis Tomlinson’s “Bigger Than Me,” and David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” officially debut on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.
Below last week’s chart at #42, “MANIAC” makes this week’s Top 40 at #36. The song received 772 spins during the September 4-10 tracking period, topping last week’s sum by 351.
Played 626 times (+432), “Bigger Than Me” rises seventeen spots to make its Top 40 debut at #39.
Up thirty places from last week’s position, “I’m Good” hits the chart at #40. The song received 593 tracking period plays (+504).
