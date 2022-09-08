in Hot On Social

Jessica Bader Rocks Mini Dress, Gives “Sexy Lab Assistant” Vibes In New Instagram Pictures

The model-influencer shared more breathtaking content Thursday.

Jessica Bader looks utterly breathtaking in a minidress | Via @godbless_jess

With her incredible looks, a killer sense of style, and a flair for content aesthetic, Jessica “Godbless_Jess” Bader has unsurprisingly built a loyal following on platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

The Australian model-influencer showcases these strengths in her latest Instagram post.

Shared Thursday, the four-picture gallery finds Bader rocking the OhPolly Nasima Long Sleeve Bardot Mini Dress and a pair of glasses. The dress flatters Bader’s perfect figure, with the overall look “giving sexy lab assistant” per Bader’s caption.

The post has already generated a fair share of likes and favorable comments, and it undoubtedly adds to Bader’s arsenal of stellar content. It is hard to imagine her social presence going anywhere but up in the days, weeks, and months ahead.

The new gallery follows, as do some of Bader’s other recent standout Instagram contributions.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

