Jessica Bader Rocks Mini Dress, Gives “Sexy Lab Assistant” Vibes In New Instagram Pictures

With her incredible looks, a killer sense of style, and a flair for content aesthetic, Jessica “Godbless_Jess” Bader has unsurprisingly built a loyal following on platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

The Australian model-influencer showcases these strengths in her latest Instagram post.

Shared Thursday, the four-picture gallery finds Bader rocking the OhPolly Nasima Long Sleeve Bardot Mini Dress and a pair of glasses. The dress flatters Bader’s perfect figure, with the overall look “giving sexy lab assistant” per Bader’s caption.

The post has already generated a fair share of likes and favorable comments, and it undoubtedly adds to Bader’s arsenal of stellar content. It is hard to imagine her social presence going anywhere but up in the days, weeks, and months ahead.

The new gallery follows, as do some of Bader’s other recent standout Instagram contributions.