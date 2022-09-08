Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Gigi Hadid Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

To say Blake Shelton has a big presence on Thursday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” would be a vast understatement.

The country star and “Voice” coach appears extensively on the episode. He joins Fallon for an “I’ll Bring The Ice” segment, while also appearing for an interview and musical performance.

Shelton additionally appears in a segment with other guests. Entitled “Impossible Pictionary,” the game also features advertised guest Gigi Hadid and surprise guest (and Shelton’s wife and fellow “The Voice” coach) Gwen Stefani.

Hadid is not a one-segment guest in her own right. Along with the game, she joins Fallon for an interview.

The episode’s 11:35PM ET start time will be delayed slightly due to football; first-look photos follow: