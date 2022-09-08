in TV News

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Gigi Hadid Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

Blake Shelton appears throughout Thursday’s broadcast.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1705 -- Pictured: (l-r) Model Gigi Hadid, singer Gwen Stefani, singer Blake Shelton, and host Jimmy Fallon during “Impossible Pictionary” on Thursday, September 8, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

To say Blake Shelton has a big presence on Thursday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” would be a vast understatement.

The country star and “Voice” coach appears extensively on the episode. He joins Fallon for an “I’ll Bring The Ice” segment, while also appearing for an interview and musical performance.

Shelton additionally appears in a segment with other guests. Entitled “Impossible Pictionary,” the game also features advertised guest Gigi Hadid and surprise guest (and Shelton’s wife and fellow “The Voice” coach) Gwen Stefani.

Hadid is not a one-segment guest in her own right. Along with the game, she joins Fallon for an interview.

The episode’s 11:35PM ET start time will be delayed slightly due to football; first-look photos follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1705 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer Blake Shelton and host Jimmy Fallon during “I’ll Bring the Ice” on Thursday, September 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1705 — Pictured: (l-r) Model Gigi Hadid, singer Gwen Stefani, singer Blake Shelton, and host Jimmy Fallon during “Impossible Pictionary” on Thursday, September 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1705 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer Blake Shelton and host Jimmy Fallon during “I’ll Bring the Ice” on Thursday, September 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1705 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer Blake Shelton during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, September 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1705 — Pictured: (l-r) Model Gigi Hadid and host Jimmy Fallon pose together on Thursday, September 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1705 — Pictured: (l-r) Model Gigi Hadid during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, September 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1705 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer Gwen Stefani, model Gigi Hadid, host Jimmy Fallon, and singer Blake Shelton during “Impossible Pictionary” on Thursday, September 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1705 — Pictured: Musical guest Blake Shelton performs on Thursday, September 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1705 — Pictured: Musical guest Blake Shelton performs on Thursday, September 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

