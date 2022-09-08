Milly Alcock, Emily Carey, Matt Smith, More Appear In Promo Shots For “House Of The Dragon” Episode 4 (First Look)

Thanks to solid TV numbers, stellar streaming numbers, considerable buzz, and positive reviews, HBO’s “House Of The Dragon” has already secured a second season.

Its first season is still far from over, however. The “Game Of Thrones” prequel continues its inaugural campaign with a new episode on Sunday, September 11.

In support of the episode, HBO shared a collection of first-look photos for the broadcast. The photos feature cast members Milly Alcock, Emily Carey, Matt Smith, Paddy Considine, and more in situations sure to contain their fair share of drama and excitement.

The episode premieres at 9PM ET on Sunday; the first-look photos follow.