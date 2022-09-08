in TV News

Milly Alcock, Emily Carey, Matt Smith, More Appear In Promo Shots For “House Of The Dragon” Episode 4 (First Look)

The principals appear in new photos for season 1, episode 4.

Emily Carey, Milly Alcock | Ollie Upton/HBO

Thanks to solid TV numbers, stellar streaming numbers, considerable buzz, and positive reviews, HBO’s “House Of The Dragon” has already secured a second season.

Its first season is still far from over, however. The “Game Of Thrones” prequel continues its inaugural campaign with a new episode on Sunday, September 11.

In support of the episode, HBO shared a collection of first-look photos for the broadcast. The photos feature cast members Milly Alcock, Emily Carey, Matt Smith, Paddy Considine, and more in situations sure to contain their fair share of drama and excitement.

The episode premieres at 9PM ET on Sunday; the first-look photos follow.

Paddy Considine, Milly Alcock | Ollie Upton / HBO
Julian Jones, Milly Alcock, Fabien Frankel | Ollie Upton / HBO
Paddy Considine, Rhys Ifans | Ollie Upton/HBO
Emily Carey, Milly Alcock | Ollie Upton/HBO
Matt Smith | Ollie Upton/HBO
Matt Smith | Ollie Upton/HBO
Paddy Considine | Ollie Upton/HBO
Paddy Considine, Matt Smith | Ollie Upton/HBO
Milly Alcock, Matt Smith | Ollie Upton/HBO

Emily Careygame of throneshbohouse of the dragonmatt smithMilly AlcockPaddy Considine

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

FLETCHER Performs “Becky’s So Hot” On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Early Look)