Gwen Stefani Appears For Interview On “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (Early Look)

Gwen Stefani appears on Thursday’s “Late Night” episode.

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1327 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer Gwen Stefani during an interview with host Seth Meyers on September 8, 2022 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

Shortly after making a surprise appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Gwen Stefani appears as an advertised guest on Thursday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

The music icon and “Voice” coach joins Seth for an interview on Thursday’s broadcast.

In addition to Gwen Stefani, the episode features a chat with Grant Morrison.

Raghav Mehrotra is also in the house, concluding a week-long residency with The 8G Band.

Filmed in advance, the broadcast will hit the airwaves following late local news and “Fallon” (due to Football coverage, it will surely be after the usual 12:35AM start time on the east coast). Prior to the broadcast, the network shared photos from the taping:

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1327 — Pictured: (l-r) Comic book writer Grant Morrison during an interview with host Seth Meyers on September 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1327 — Pictured: Host Seth Meyers on September 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

