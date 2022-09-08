FLETCHER Performs “Becky’s So Hot” On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Early Look)

FLETCHER’s first full-length album “Girl of My Dreams” arrives on September 16.

To heighten the anticipation for the already eagerly awaited release, the acclaimed singer-songwriter takes the stage on Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

FLETCHER performs “Becky’s So Hot,” her buzzy radio single which spent time near the top of the US iTunes song sales chart upon release.

The performance closes an episode that also features Susan Sarandon, Julio Torres, and a new edition of the “Battle Of The Instant Songwriters” competition.

In support of the broadcast, which commenced at 11:35PM ET, NBC shared a video of the performance and photos from the taping: