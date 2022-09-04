Songs By Macklemore & Windser, Cheat Codes & Russell Dickerson, AJR, Rema & Selena Gomez Make Top 50 At Pop Radio

Thanks to the airplay they received during the August 28-September 3 tracking period, Macklemore’s “MANIAC (featuring Windser),” Cheat Codes & Russell Dickerson’s “I Remember,” AJR’s “World’s Smallest Violin,” and Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” officially earn Top 50 rankings at pop radio.
Played 421 times during the tracking week (+291), “MANIAC” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #42 song. It was #62 last week.
Up forty places, “I Remember” takes #44 with 322 spins (+252).
Credited with 311 spins (+179), “World’s Smallest Violin” rises sixteen spots to #45.
“Calm Down,” the recipient of 254 plays (+158), jumps twenty-three spots to #48.
