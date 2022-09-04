in Music News

Songs By Macklemore & Windser, Cheat Codes & Russell Dickerson, AJR, Rema & Selena Gomez Make Top 50 At Pop Radio

“MANIAC,” “I Remember,” “World’s Smallest Violin,” and “Calm Down” are on the rise at pop radio.

Thanks to the airplay they received during the August 28-September 3 tracking period, Macklemore’s “MANIAC (featuring Windser),” Cheat Codes & Russell Dickerson’s “I Remember,” AJR’s “World’s Smallest Violin,” and Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” officially earn Top 50 rankings at pop radio.

Played 421 times during the tracking week (+291), “MANIAC” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #42 song. It was #62 last week.

Up forty places, “I Remember” takes #44 with 322 spins (+252).

Credited with 311 spins (+179), “World’s Smallest Violin” rises sixteen spots to #45.

“Calm Down,” the recipient of 254 plays (+158), jumps twenty-three spots to #48.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

