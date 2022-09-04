in Music News

“STAYING ALIVE,” “Make You Say,” “Pink Venom,” “Die First” Officially Make Top 40 At Pop Radio

Several songs arrive inside this week’s Top 40.

Staying Alive video screen | Epic

DJ Khaled’s “STAYING ALIVE (featuring Drake & Lil Baby),” Zedd, Maren Morris & Beauz’s “Make You Say,” BLACKPINK’s “Pink Venom,” and Nessa Barrett’s “die first” officially debut on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Below last week’s chart at #42, “STAYING ALIVE” makes this week’s Top 40 at #35. The collaboration received 827 spins during the August 28-September 3 tracking period (+323).

Up seven places, “Make You Say” makes its Top 40 debut at #37. The song posted a tracking period play count of 612 (+197).

Played 545 times during the tracking week (+305), “Pink Venom” rises thirteen spots to #38.

A spin count of 512 (-66) meanwhile lifts “die first” two spots to #39.

beauzblackpinkdie firstDrakelil babymake you saymaren morrisnessa barrettpink venomstaying alivezedd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Harry Styles’ “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” Makes Top 20 At Pop Radio; Elton John & Britney Spears, Nicki Minaj Top 25

Songs By Macklemore & Windser, Cheat Codes & Russell Dickerson, AJR, Rema & Selena Gomez Make Top 50 At Pop Radio