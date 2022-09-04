“STAYING ALIVE,” “Make You Say,” “Pink Venom,” “Die First” Officially Make Top 40 At Pop Radio

DJ Khaled’s “STAYING ALIVE (featuring Drake & Lil Baby),” Zedd, Maren Morris & Beauz’s “Make You Say,” BLACKPINK’s “Pink Venom,” and Nessa Barrett’s “die first” officially debut on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.
Below last week’s chart at #42, “STAYING ALIVE” makes this week’s Top 40 at #35. The collaboration received 827 spins during the August 28-September 3 tracking period (+323).
Up seven places, “Make You Say” makes its Top 40 debut at #37. The song posted a tracking period play count of 612 (+197).
Played 545 times during the tracking week (+305), “Pink Venom” rises thirteen spots to #38.
A spin count of 512 (-66) meanwhile lifts “die first” two spots to #39.
