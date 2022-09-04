in Music News

Harry Styles’ “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” Makes Top 20 At Pop Radio; Elton John & Britney Spears, Nicki Minaj Top 25

“Music For A Sushi Restaurant,” “Hold Me Closer,” and “Super Freaky Girl” rise at pop radio.

Harry Styles - Music For A Sushi Restaurant Audio Video screenshot | Columbia/YouTube

As his “Late Night Talking” reaches #1 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, Harry Styles’ “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” enters the Top 20.

Up one place, the “Harry’s House” song earns #20 on this week’s edition of the chart. “Sushi” received 4,011 spins during the August 28-September 3 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 615.

In addition to “Late Night Talking” and “Music For A Sushi Restaurant,” Styles is charting at pop with the enduring “As It Was” (holds at #3 this week).

— Elton John & Britney Spears’ “Hold Me Closer” and Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” also reach new chart milestones this week, with both venturing into the Top 25.

“Hold Me Closer,” the recipient of 3,876 spins (+2,281), rises ten spots to #21.

Up three places, “Super Freaky Girl” takes #24 with 3,394 plays (+860).

britney spearselton johnharry styleshold me closermusic for a sushi restaurantnicki minajsuper freaky girl

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Lili Reinhart Wears No Top, References Lana, Looks Beautiful In Stunning New Instagram Picture From Venice