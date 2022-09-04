Harry Styles’ “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” Makes Top 20 At Pop Radio; Elton John & Britney Spears, Nicki Minaj Top 25

As his “Late Night Talking” reaches #1 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, Harry Styles’ “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” enters the Top 20.

Up one place, the “Harry’s House” song earns #20 on this week’s edition of the chart. “Sushi” received 4,011 spins during the August 28-September 3 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 615.

In addition to “Late Night Talking” and “Music For A Sushi Restaurant,” Styles is charting at pop with the enduring “As It Was” (holds at #3 this week).

— Elton John & Britney Spears’ “Hold Me Closer” and Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” also reach new chart milestones this week, with both venturing into the Top 25.

“Hold Me Closer,” the recipient of 3,876 spins (+2,281), rises ten spots to #21.

Up three places, “Super Freaky Girl” takes #24 with 3,394 plays (+860).