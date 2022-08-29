Taylor Swift Confirms 13-Track New Album “Midnights” Will Arrive On October 21

After winning the Video of the Year trophy at Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards, Taylor Swift announced plans to release a new album on October 21. She added that she would reveal more at midnight.

Many instantly speculated that “midnight” was a double-meaning — a reference to when the announcement was coming and a hint about the album itself.

They were correct.

Per Swift’s official social media announcement, the new album is called “Midnights.” The thirteen-track (get it, thirteen?) album will explore “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.”

Swift has been using “Meet Me At Midnight” as a call-to-action for the project.

Swift’s full post, including a deeper commentary on the upcoming release, is embedded below.