Taylor Swift Confirms 13-Track New Album “Midnights” Will Arrive On October 21

After winning the Video of the Year trophy at Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards, Taylor Swift announced plans to release a new album on October 21. She added that she would reveal more at midnight.
Many instantly speculated that “midnight” was a double-meaning — a reference to when the announcement was coming and a hint about the album itself.
They were correct.
Per Swift’s official social media announcement, the new album is called “Midnights.” The thirteen-track (get it, thirteen?) album will explore “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.”
Swift has been using “Meet Me At Midnight” as a call-to-action for the project.
Swift’s full post, including a deeper commentary on the upcoming release, is embedded below.
Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight.
Pre-order now: https://t.co/jjqUNkphuG pic.twitter.com/Fh96zK8vro
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 29, 2022
