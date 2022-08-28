in Music News

Taylor Swift Announces Plans To Release New Album On October 21 Following Video Of The Year VMA Win

Taylor Swift took home the night’s top honor, then revealed plans to release a new album. More details are forthcoming.

All Too Well: The Short Film | UMG

Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards ceremony concluded with the announcement that Taylor Swift had won the coveted Video Of The Year trophy for her “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version).”

After expressing gratitude for the win (as well as the fact that four of the nominees, including her self-directed video, featured female directors), Swift made an announcement that delighted those in the room — and surely millions of music fans around the world.

She confirmed that she will be releasing a new album on Friday, October 21.

Swift kept her announcement vague, instead vowing to share more at midnight. Swift’s passion for Easter eggs, hints, and deliberate wordplay, however, has many wondering if the “midnight” reference is more than a mere timestamp for the upcoming announcement. The fact that Swift changed her Twitter bio to “Meet Me At Midnight” will doubtfully quell that speculation.

