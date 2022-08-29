in Music News

Elton John & Britney Spears’ “Hold Me Closer” Erupts As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

The new collaboration dominantly tops this week’s add board.

Elton John & Britney Spears - Hold Me Closer YouTube audio screenshot

In an entirely unsurprising development, Elton John & Britney Spears’ “Hold Me Closer” received a warm welcome from hot adult contemporary radio programmers.

Picked up by 65 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations, “Hold Me Closer” convincingly ranks as the week’s most added song.

A new option for 12 stations, Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” takes second place. Macklemore’s “MANIAC (featuring Windser)” takes third with 11 pickups.

With 9 adds each, Jax’s “Victoria’s Secret,” Nya’s “Closer Than Close,” and Lizzo’s “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” tie for fourth.

Andy Grammer & R3hab’s “Saved My Life,” a playlist pickup for 6 stations, earns seventh place on the Mediabase Hot AC add board. Three songs — Marshmello & Khalid’s “Numb,” Parmalee’s “Take My Name,” and Rosa Linn’s “SNAP” — share eighth place with 5 pickups each.

