Elton John & Britney Spears’ “Hold Me Closer” Also Earns Most Added Honor At Pop Radio

“Hold Me Closer” received a sizable showing of support.

In addition to topping the Mediabase hot adult contemporary and adult contemporary add boards, Elton John & Britney Spears’ “Hold Me Closer” earns the most added honor at pop radio.

The new single won support from a whopping 134 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week; the figure convincingly ranks as the week’s best.

Picked up by 29 stations, Macklemore’s “MANIAC (featuring Windser)” takes second place on the Mediabase pop add board.

Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” follows in third place with 27 pickups, while an add count of 25 slots BLACKPINK’s “Pink Venom” in fourth.

Representing a new playlist selection for 21 stations, The Weeknd’s “Die For You” registers as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Harry Styles’ “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” (20 adds, 6th-most), Jax’s “Victoria’s Secret” (16 adds, 7th-most), Cheat Codes & Russell Dickerson’s “I Remember” (14 adds, 8th-most, tie), Demi Lovato’s “29” (14 adds, 8th-most, tie), Sia’s “Unstoppable” (14 adds, 8th-most, tie), DJ Khaled’s “STAYING ALIVE (featuring Drake & Lil Baby)” (14 adds, 8th-most, tie), and Zedd, Maren Morris & Beauz’s “Make You Say” (14 adds, 8th-most, tie).

