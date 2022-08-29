BLACKPINK’s “Pink Venom” Earns #1 On Billboard Global 200, Global Excluding US Charts

Signposted by its monster streaming numbers and undeniable buzz, BLACKPINK’s “Pink Venom” makes a lofty debut on this week’s Billboard Global 200.

The loftiest debut possible, in fact. The instant hit single starts at #1 on the listing, effectively registering as the #1 song in the world.

“Pink Venom” is the first BLACKPINK song to achieve the feat. The group previously went as high as #2 with “Lovesick Girls” in the fall of 2020.

The new single concurrently debuts at #1 on the Billboard Global Excluding US chart; it follows the aforementioned “Lovesick Girls” as BLACKPINK’s second leader on the non-US listing.

“Pink Venom” precedes the release of the group’s eagerly anticipated new album “Born Pink.”