Olivia Rodrigo Claims Top 7 On Global Spotify Streaming Chart With “You Seem Pretty Sad” Songs

Along with receiving ample fan and critical praise, Olivia Rodrigo’s “you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love” posted big opening-day numbers on Spotify.

Songs from the album form the entire Top 7 on the Global Spotify Streaming Chart for Friday, June 12. Nothing appears below #18 on that listing.

Release-day focus single “stupid song” leads the way, debuting at #1 with 10.1 million streams. Previously released “the cure” (#2, +3), “drop dead” (#3, +8), and newcomers “honeybee” (#4) and “maggots for brains” (#5) form the balance of the Top 5. “u + me = <3” (#6) and “my way” (#7) also appear higher than any other artist’s song.

Rodrigo’s new album also delivered dominant marks on the US chart, with the album claiming the first six positions — and nothing appearing below #14.

“stupid song” (#1), “honeybee” (#2), “maggots for brains” (#3), “the cure” (#4, +2), “u + me = <3” (#5), and “drop dead” (#6, +7) lead the way in the US.