Columbia Again Rules Pop Radio Chart, As “Sunroof,” “Late Night Talking,” “As It Was” Claim Top 3 Spots

The Columbia Records promotion team has been a force in recent years, routinely sending singles from established superstars and emerging acts to #1 on the Mediabase pop radio chart.

Simply looking at the ever-growing portfolio of number one hits, however, does a disservice to the team’s impressive success. Columbia has actually ruled the chart’s entire Top 3 on multiple occasions over the past two years.

On the most recent chart, Columbia occupies the spots with Nicky Youre & dazy’s reigning #1 “Sunroof,” Harry Styles’ “Late Night Talking” (up two spots to #2) and Styles’ previous #1 hit “As It Was” (steady at #3).

This week marks the seventh time Columbia has ruled the Top 3 since October 2020. The team notably achieved the feat five times in 2021, with Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY,” The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY,” and Adele’s “Easy On Me” shifting between the three spots in the fall.

Columbia also has an additional Top 10 entry on this week’s chart, as Beyonce’s multi-format smash “BREAK MY SOUL” rises one spot to #7.