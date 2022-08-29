Billboard Hot 100: Harry Styles’ “As It Was” Reclaims Status As #1 Song In America, Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” Top 3

The very top of the Billboard Hot 100 is back “As It Was” earlier this year; Harry Styles’ smash reclaims #1 on the latest edition of the chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “As It Was” enjoys an eleventh non-consecutive week as America’s biggest song.

Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” rises one spot to #2, as Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” jumps three places to a new high of #3.

Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” and Beyonce’s “BREAK MY SOUL” trade places this week, with the former rising one spot to #4 and the latter declining a place to #5.