in Music News

Billboard Hot 100: Harry Styles’ “As It Was” Reclaims Status As #1 Song In America, Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” Top 3

“As It Was” returns to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Harry Styles - As It Was video screen | Columbia

The very top of the Billboard Hot 100 is back “As It Was” earlier this year; Harry Styles’ smash reclaims #1 on the latest edition of the chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “As It Was” enjoys an eleventh non-consecutive week as America’s biggest song.

Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” rises one spot to #2, as Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” jumps three places to a new high of #3.

Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” and Beyonce’s “BREAK MY SOUL” trade places this week, with the former rising one spot to #4 and the latter declining a place to #5.

as it wasbad habitharry stylesSteve lacy

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Lauren Spencer Smith’s Breathtaking VMAs Performances Of “Fingers Crossed,” “Flowers” Launch In Full On YouTube (Watch Now)

Columbia Again Rules Pop Radio Chart, As “Sunroof,” “Late Night Talking,” “As It Was” Claim Top 3 Spots