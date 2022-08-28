in Music News

Zedd, Maren Morris & Beauz’s “Make You Say,” Huddy’s “All The Things,” Sofia Carson’s “Come Back Home” Enter Top 50 At Pop Radio

The three songs are on the rise at pop radio.

Maren Morris in Make You Say | Video screenshot | Interscope

Zedd, Maren Morris & Beauz’s “Make You Say,” Huddy’s “All The Things I Hate About You,” and Sofia Carson’s “Come Back Home” are gaining traction at pop radio. The three songs officially score Top 50 positions this week.

Played 415 times during the August 21-27 tracking period (+316), “Make You Say” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #44 song. It was #66 last week.

Up sixteen places, “All The Things I Hate About You” earns #49. The Huddy track received 252 spins (+152).

Credited with 247 tracking week plays (+130), “Come Back Home” rises twelve spots to #50.

all the things I hate about youbeauzcome back homehuddymake you saymaren morrissofia carsonzedd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Elton John & Britney Spears’ “Hold Me Closer,” Rosa Linn’s “SNAP,” The Weeknd’s “Die For You”

Taylor Swift Announces Plans To Release New Album On October 21 Following Video Of The Year VMA Win