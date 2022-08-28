Zedd, Maren Morris & Beauz’s “Make You Say,” Huddy’s “All The Things,” Sofia Carson’s “Come Back Home” Enter Top 50 At Pop Radio

Zedd, Maren Morris & Beauz’s “Make You Say,” Huddy’s “All The Things I Hate About You,” and Sofia Carson’s “Come Back Home” are gaining traction at pop radio. The three songs officially score Top 50 positions this week.
Played 415 times during the August 21-27 tracking period (+316), “Make You Say” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #44 song. It was #66 last week.
Up sixteen places, “All The Things I Hate About You” earns #49. The Huddy track received 252 spins (+152).
Credited with 247 tracking week plays (+130), “Come Back Home” rises twelve spots to #50.
